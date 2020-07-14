Man airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6:15pm on Monday, 13th July 2020, on the N5 at Portaghard, Frenchpark, County Roscommon.

A man in his early 60s was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries when the lorry he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor and a car.

The drivers of the tractor and car were uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.