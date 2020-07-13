Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty in St Christopher's funding and staffing plea

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath Joe Flaherty has called on the Minister of State for Disabilities to examine ongoing issues regarding staffing and funding at St. Christopher’s Services in Longford.

Deputy Flaherty explained, “St. Christopher’s plays a vital role in supporting their clients and families in Longford.

"Since the lockdown I understand 12 staff members have been redeployed to cover residential settings. Now, there appears to be difficulty in returning those staff members to day services as new staff need to be found for the residential clients the current staff have been serving since the public health measures closed the day service unit.

“I believe the annual cost of replacing the 12 staff is €575,916 and without this additional funding the reality is that the day care service on resumption will be at best patchy and certainly significantly inferior to the pre COVID 19 service.

“Ultimately, staffing and funding issues have been festering at St. Christopher’s since 2013. Up until that point funding for staff increments was funded through the HSE but since the decision was taken to stop underwriting the increments, the service has been unable to pay increments and are struggling to retain and recruit amongst it 220 full and part time staff.

“Up until November 2019 the Service was engaged in a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) process with unions which has since concluded, and they have recently been issued with demands for the payment of increments and arrears by the union and a non-union member. The reality is that a number of WRC claims against the service are inevitable.

“I have been in touch with the new Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD. I look forward to working with her to address the immediate issue of staffing in St. Christopher’s and the long-term problems regarding funding of the service,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.