Longford gardaí launch witness appeal into yesterday's public order incident

Gardaí in Longford have launched an appeal for anyone with information or anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Longford, at approximately 6.50pm yesterday, Sunday, July 12, to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

There are a number of videos online currently, which show a large group of people shouting on Main Street yesterday evening, and attacking each other with weapons.

The incident was met with widespread disdain as people on social media hit out at yet another public order event in the town.

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi took to social media this morning to express her shock and disgust at the events of yesterday evening.

"I am furious and disgusted that the community of Longford finds itself assaulted by the criminal actions of thuggery of gangs on our Main Street on a quiet afternoon; our families and businesses left shaken and fearful by such open violence," she said.

"I enjoin the local gardaí to quickly identify the people involved, arrest them and have them arraigned for public disorder.

"Our town, our schools, our businesses and our community do not need such disturbance from criminals and thugs. Let us stand together against them in every way we can."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

