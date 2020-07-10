Fears for future of local economy as four Longford businesses close inside seven days

Doubts surrounding the future of Longford's local economy have emerged after four local firms closed their doors over the past seven days.

The Leader has learned the quartet involve a food business, a barber shop and licensed premises alongside the official closure of Ward's Spa and Beauty Salon earlier on in the week.

Details of three of the four closures were made known at a meeting of Longford County Council on Wednesday as local politicians debated the ongoing economic fallout from Covid-19.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Martin Monaghan said it was his belief more firms were likely to go to the wall given the heightened financial pressures many now face as the country re-emerges from enforced lockdown measures.

"That is what is going to happen in town over the next six to eight months," he said, as he also told of the financial burden the council faced in dealing with what is arguably the biggest fiscal headache it has been forced to tackle in decades.

"During Covid-19 we (Council) have had no expenses from these businesses, they have been able to claim the Covid payment and now the restart programme has started.

"The real hurt is going to happen a lot of business and as a council we may have to put pressure on local government to see where we can help small businesses restart."

