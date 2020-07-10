Council to close south Longford road to undertake bridge upgrading works

Motorists in the south Longford area are being advised to take note of a road closure which is to take effect from next Monday.

Local authority officials have announced plans to close the R392 for the next three and a half weeks at Foygh, Ballymahon, to allow for works to be carried out on Foygh Bridge.

A detour route has been put in place from Lanesboro to Ballymahon with motorists asked to take the N63 to Ballymacormack before turning right on to the R397 and continuing through Kenagh to Terlicken. Motorists are then asked to turn left on to the R392 to Ballymahon.

A similar route from Ballymahon to Lanesboro has also been set up with road users asked to take the R392 to Terlicken before turning right on to the R39 and continuing through Kenagh to Ballymacormack ahead of turning left on to the N63 to Lanesboro.