Nine Longford men set for trial over violent street row

Nine Longford men have been sent forward for trial in relation to a violent disorder episode that spilled out onto the streets of Longford town just days before Christmas.

John Doyle (39), 35 The Mill, Clondra, Longford; Ryan Doyle (18), 61 Annaly Park, Longford; Martin Doyle (19), Ferafad, Ardagh Road, Longford; Johnny Doyle (23), 5 Richmond Street, Longford; Stephen Doyle (51), 7 Richmond Street, Longford; Joe Meares (28), 1 Richmond Street, Longford; Joseph Doyle (60), 1 Richmond Street, Longford; Stephen Doyle (37), 2 An Cuasan, Lisbrack Road, Longford and Bernie McDonagh, 5 Richmond Street, Longford all appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Six of the nine were served with books of evidence and given the alibi warning by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the prosecution, said the books of evidence in relation to Joseph Doyle, Stephen Doyle (37) and Bernie McDonagh were not yet ready and remanded the pair to reappear on July 14.

The remaining six had their bail conditions extended until a sitting of Longford Circuit Court on October 6.