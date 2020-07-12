Longford man to face trial for alleged assault of woman

A Longford man who allegedly assaulted a female during the course of an incident last year has been told he is to stand trial.

Brendan Kelleher, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford was in attendance at a recent District Court sitting where a book of evidence was served on him.

State solicitor Mark Connellan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for trial to the next sessions of Longford Circuit Criminal Court in October.

The charge relates to an alleged incident on September 9, 2019 at 17 Battery Road, Longford and culminated in a section 3 assault charge being handed down.

Mr Kelleher was given the alibi warning by Judge Hughes and remanded on continuing bail until October 6, 2020.