Man arrested for money laundering offences following CAB search in Longford last Friday

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) last Friday, June 3, arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to money laundering offences as part of a follow up to Operation Solstice, which saw searches conducted in Longford in November 2019.

Over 100 personnel from CAB, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit and local gardaí conducted the initial search at a property in Longford town on November 14, 2019.

The search was focused on targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

On that date, searches were carried out at a number of residential and business properties and more than €200,000 worth of assets were seized including six motor vehicles, a TuffMac car trailer, a car-towing dolly, three Rolex watches, designer handbags, €18,600 in cash, fake 20 euro notes, financial documents, computers, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

The man arrested in connection with last Friday's follow-up search was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

