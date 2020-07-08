Operation Faoiseamh: Reports to Longford gardaí increase from six a month to one a day

Gardaí in Longford have reported that calls for assistance in relation to instances of domestic violence and abuse have increased dramatically since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The indication from local gardaí is that, over the course of 14 weeks of lockdown, they were receiving reports of one incident of domestic violence per day, compared to just six or eight calls per month before the pandemic.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána has recorded a 25% year on year increase in calls for assistance for domestic violence issues.

Gardaí in Longford and across the country have been treating instances of domestic abuse with the utmost priority during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, following the launch of Operation Faoiseamh in early April.

An Garda Síochána works closely with partners in state and non-state agencies to facilitate continuity in respect of access to support services and courts services.

Frontline gardaí, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU) are all resources available to respond to these crimes.

Operation Faoiseamh, which commenced as part of An Garda Síochána’s community engagement response to Covid-19, was launched on April 1.

The aim of the operation was to prevent loss of life and to ensure that victims of domestic abuse were supported and protected during this extraordinary time.

In Longford, gardaí were found to have a highly professional and supportive approach to domestic matters, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Longford Women’s Link has always found that the response from the local gardaí to the issue of domestic violence has been supportive and proactive,” said Angela Keaveney, Domestic Violence Services Coordinator at Longford Women’s Link.

“During Covid-19 this responsiveness did not diminish, despite the increased numbers of reports. Where victims have been experiencing long-term domestic violence, they have indicated to us that, when they reported incidents during lockdown, they received an immediate and professional response.

“Generally victims have commended and complimented the gardaí during the Covid-19 crisis. Destruction of property and assault were treated as criminal actions and the vast majority of victims we saw were very happy with the response,” she added.

Gardaí across Ireland have reassured victims that domestic abuse incidents, including coercive control, continue to receive the highest priority response for service and that gardaí will continue to allocate adequate resources towards crimes against the vulnerable.

Gardaí continue to encourage the public to report all incidents of domestic abuse, stating that “no one need suffer any abuse in a home setting, there are many services available to help those in need”.

“Prior to the commencement of Operation Faoiseamh I assured those victims experiencing domestic abuse that An Garda Síochána were available and willing to assist you in this difficult time,” said GNPSB Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly.

“I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protecting the vulnerable in our communities.

“Victims and those who are aware of abusive domestic circumstances should continue to report to An Garda Síochána.

“If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are still here to listen, to help and to protect.”