Longford Women’s Link continues participation in EU Erasmus+ DELSA project during Covid-19

Over the last few weeks, Longford Women’s Link continued to take part in the online meetings of the DELSA project. Due to the Covid pandemic, the meetings were held on online platforms to ensure the progression of the project, despite the global lockdown.

During the meetings the partners agreed that there was a need to attend the subsequent meetings online due to the uncertainty related to the covid-19 emergency, the development of the validation plan for the project and for testing and validation activities.

The DELSA Project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Commission. DELSA involves a consortium of 8 partners across 6 countries (Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Hungary and Spain), in which IRL are the Lead Partner. There are also two other Irish Partners in the Project – Longford Women’s Link and NUI Maynooth.

DELSA - Digital Empowerment for Digitally Upskilling Adults - is designed to address the clearly identified need (in Ireland and across Europe) to provide immediate and concrete training and educational resources for adults to advance their digital competencies and skills.

The project has developed online resources and are currently testing and validating these online and through Zoom.

If you are interested in taking part in either of these training modules, please contact

Tara Farrell at tarafarrell@lwl.ie for DELSA training or log on to http://www.digitaldelsa.eu/training.php where you can also provide feedback on all the courses.