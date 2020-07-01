Travel website names Longford's Tally-Ho best bar in county to visit

Longford town's Tally-Ho bar is celebrating this afternoon after being crowned the county's best bar to visit.

A survey carried out by Irish travel and culture website irelandbeforeyoudie.com highlighted the New Street premises as the stand out watering hole to visit across the county.

In making its determination, it said few, if any come close to the level of comfort and agreeable surroundings which the popular Longford town bar can offer patrons.

"An institution in Longford, Duignan’s Tallyho offers excellent pints in cosy and relaxing surroundings," it stated on its website.

The announcement came in for noteworthy acceptance from the bar itself, who took to social media to share the good news.

"We have been chosen as the best pub in Co Longford to visit after lockdown by an international website," read a post on its Facebook page.

"We are thrilled to be named among some very famous pubs from around the country. Out of 7,000 pubs we made the list of 32."

To read more and to find the country's other top 31 bars to visit nationwide, simply log on to irelandbeforeyoudie.com

