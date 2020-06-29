Excitement in Longford as local hairdressers and barbers finally reopen

Things are finally moving forward as Phase 3 of the government's plans to reopen the country kicks in today.

And perhaps one of the busiest industries this week - and for a number of weeks into the future - will be hairdressers and barbers.

Already there have been queues outside local barber shops, while hairdressers' phones have been ringing off the hook as they prepare to open their doors to clients again.

One salon that has everything in place for a busy few weeks is Zara Hair Salon in Longford town.

Proprietor Margaret Mulvihill explained that her staff are working split shifts from 7am to 10.30pm to meet the needs of clients, with PPE, screens, social distancing and sanitary measures being met.

"We have split our ten staff into two teams of five operating from 7am until late in the evening, six days a week," Margaret explained.

"We are also opening the salon from 8am to 5pm on the next two Sundays. We allow time between shifts so that our teams are kept separate. We have an automatic hand sanitiser station and glass dividing screens which have come all the way from Spain.

"We have full PPE as per industry guidelines and a cleaning regime that would make Kim and Aggie or Mrs Hinch jealous!"

Staff have also removed every second chair to give them considerable space as they are fortunate to have a large salon.

"We even have a private room for vulnerable clients if they are feeling in any way nervous," Margaret explained.

"We have actually picked up some new clients because people like the fact we have good space. It’s a bit strange that the whole team are not together and we will miss that camaraderie but we are conscious of our responsibilities and have spent a lot of time and effort in getting things right for both our staff and clients."