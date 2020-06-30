New creative zone for Longford's Attic as ‘Big Yellow Bus’ rolls into town

Young people who avail of the Attic Teen House Project in Longford are in for a treat when restrictions are lifted and they can start visiting the ‘Big Blue House’ again.

The Attic has just added the ‘Big Yellow Bus’ to its amenity and will be turning it into a stationary creative zone for youth groups.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Niall Nolan, Shane Carrigy and Shane Quinn for helping us move the bus down and of course to the very kind Longford Hire for allowing us store the bus for the past few months while we were getting it repainted,” the Attic Teen House Project posted on Facebook last weekend.

“Thank you to our local extraordinary bus driver Stephen Kane for bring the bus down from Naas for us.

“We are really chuffed at your support in order to provide much needed supports to the young people of Longford.”