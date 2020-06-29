WATCH | Ballymahon's Cooney's Hotel reopens with social distancing measures in place

Cooneys Hotel has announced its reopening today at 9am for food.

"We have been working really hard over the last number of weeks to ensure that everything we have put in place protects the health of our staff & customers while at the same time making sure to offer a space where you can relax while dining with us," said management staff on the hotel's Facebook page.

Food will be served daily from 9am to 9pm, with last orders at 8.45pm and the bar closing at 10.30pm.

"We will also be continuing our take away food service with some extra additions which will be posted soon. A sincere thank you for your support with the takeaway food service over the past few weeks. Looking forward to seeing you all soon."