Longford to receive €163,818 to provide essential services during Covid-19

Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises in Longford will receive €163,818 in funding to help vulnerable citizens during Covid-19.

Welcoming the announcement, Senator Micheál Carrigy said, “I am delighted that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, TD, has allocated €10.5 million under Tranche One of the Covid-19 Stability Fund to a total of 179 organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

“The Covid-19 Stability Fund is intended to be a targeted once-off cash injection for organisations and groups delivering critical front-line services to the most at need in our society and in danger of imminent closure due to lost fund-raised or traded income as a direct result of restrictions to counter the spread of Covid-19.

“There was considerable interest in the Stability Scheme, and the funding being announced is the first tranche, with further tranches due to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Community and Voluntary organisations, along with Charities and Social Enterprises here in Longford have gone above and beyond in their response to the challenges presented by this pandemic and to assisting those most vulnerable in our communities.

“These organisations continued to carry out their essential work while restrictions stalled much activity in Longford and I, along with my colleagues in Government, commend them for that. For that reason, I am delighted that 2 organisations in Longford will receive €163,818 in funding to provide services.



Longford Warmer Homes: Services for Older Persons - €59,012

Longford Women's Link: Education support for disadvantaged communities - €104,806



“The Government recognised that these organisations required help and additional resources to deliver these essential services and to cope with the inability to generate traded or fundraised income due to social restrictions.

“Following the announcement of a €40 million funding package for the sector, applications were invited for the €35 million Stability Scheme. The Stability Scheme, which is administered by Pobal, opened for applications from May 11 - 21, with a total of 1,027 applications were received in that period.

“Pobal will contact successful applicants in the coming days to finalise contracts and facilities for payment of funding.”

Announcing the funding, Minister Ring said, “The sector reached out and asked for help, which is why I, along with other Departments, committed up to €35 million of Dormant Accounts Funding to help these organisations to keep the lights on, and keep delivering those critical services to the people that depend on them.

“I am delighted to make the first tranche of payments available and hope to see many more funded in the coming days and weeks as my officials and Pobal complete final checks."