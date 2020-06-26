Cllr Paul Ross elected Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council

It's a proud day for the Ross family as Legan's Cllr Paul Ross (FG) dons the cathaoirleach's chain for Longford County Council.

Cllr Ross was elected to the position at the Longford County Council AGM this morning by his council colleagues.

The role of leas-cathaoirleach went to Independent Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern.

Both men received a huge level of support at last year's local elections and both are ready to face the challenges of the next year head on as they accept their new roles

For the full story, see next week's Longford Leader.