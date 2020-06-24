WEATHER ALERT | Risk of thunderstorms in parts of Longford on Thursday afternoon

There is a risk of thunderstorms in parts of Longford tomorrow, Thursday, according to Ireland's Weather Channel founder, Cathal Nolan.

"Severe thunderstorms will develop through Thursday afternoon and evening, persisting into Friday morning. Eastern areas will be most at risk where lightning, hail and localised flooding seem likely," he said.

An earlier forecast predicted Thursday to potentially be the hottest day of the year with temperatures likely to break 27 degrees in parts of the country.

"A brief but rather intense burst of heatwave temperatures are likely in Ireland on Thursday as a plume of hot air from the continent is adverted to the northwest ahead of an advancing area of low pressure. Temperatures on Thursday could well break 27 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, but the heat will come at a cost on Thursday night," said Mr Nolan.

"A shallow low with associated frontal troughs will push northwards from the Bay of Biscay leading to highly favourable environmental conditions for the development of potentially severe thunderstorms. At present it appears as though the eastern half of the country is most at risk of experiencing this storms and further monitoring of the forecast over the next day or two is advised as some subtle changes are likely."

Ireland's Weather Channel is celebrating its sixth birthday and, to celebrate, Cathal has put a prize draw on his Facebook page with over 17 quality prizes to be given away on the 30th of June.