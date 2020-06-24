Popular Ballymahon restaurant Nine Arches to close due to Covid-19

It's a sad day for Ballymahon as its popular restaurant, the Nine Arches, falls victim to Covid-19 and announces the closure of its doors following more than three months out of business due to the pandemic.

Chef Daniel Skukalek and his partner Lorna Halligan opened the restaurant in May 2017 and the business has gone from strength to strength ever since, with locals and visitors alike praising the delicious food, great atmosphere and friendly staff.

The opening of the restaurant was seen as an exciting new chapter for the south Longford town, which was looking towards a bright future as Center Parcs plans got underway.

Its closure will be a huge loss to the bustling town.

"As a relatively new business the closure of the restaurant for the past 3.5 months due to Covid-19, normally our busiest time of year, has had a huge impact on us," Daniel and Lorna said of their decision to close.

"This, coupled with social distancing measures, unfortunately means that it is just not financially feasible to reopen in the current circumstances.

"This has been a hugely difficult decision for us to make, especially when we look at all the effort it took to create our wonderful restaurant.

"We are so sad to be closing our doors, especially like this, but unfortunately we have no other choice.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our family, friends, loyal customers and our wonderful team of staff, who without all of you, the success of the last three years would not be possible."

The pair have committed to honouring any outstanding gift vouchers, however, and will announce plans for pop-up nights in the coming months.

"We will be holding 'Nine Arches Popup Nights' so anyone with vouchers will have an opportunity to use them. Please be patient with us on this, as we wait for the current situation to settle a little further," the said.