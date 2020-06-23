Cllr Garry Murtagh elected cathaoirleach of Granard MD
Turlough 'Pott' McGovern takes on leas cathaoirleach role
Cllrs Paraic Brady, PJ Reilly, Garry Murtagh, Colin Dalton and Turlough 'Pott' McGovern
Cllr Garry Murtagh has been elected to the role of Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District following a meeting this afternoon.
Cllr Murtagh took over the role from Cllr PJ Reilly, who congratulated him on his new position.
The role of leas-cathaoirleach has been filled by Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern.
