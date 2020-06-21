Granard gardaí express heartfelt thanks for the support during today's minute of silence for Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Superintendent Seamus Boyle, on behalf of gardaí in Granard, has expressed his heartfelt thanks to all those who turned up to observe a minute's silence for Detective Garda Colm Horkan this afternoon.

"Garda Colm Horkan was my colleague and friend with whom I had the honour to work for three years," said Supt Boyle, who served in Castlrea before he moved to Granard last year.

"I would like to thank all the people who turned up to Granard Garda Station at 12 today to observe a minute's silence with us for Colm.

"Your support means a lot to all the members in Granard and across the country."

