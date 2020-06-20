Longford County Council calls for applications for stage two of the Just Transition Fund

Longford County Council has put out a call for applications for Stage 2 of the Just Transition Fund.

Private, public, community and voluntary organisations with projects focused on retraining workers and generating sustainable employment in green enterprise are encouraged to apply.

The Just Transition Fund (JTF) is a key pillar of the government’s just transition plan for the midlands region. A 2020 fund of €11 million will be available for projects focusing on retraining workers and proposals to generate sustainable employment in green enterprise in the region, and supporting communities to transition to a low carbon economy.

The objective of the Just Transition Fund 2020 call is to fund innovative projects that contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the Wider Midlands region and which have employment and enterprise potential. It will support projects that take a whole-of-Midlands strategic approach and complement other sources of public funding.

The 2020 call has three priorities:

1. Employment and Enterprise Supports: To support innovation and investment proposals to generate sustainable employment in green enterprise

2. Training Supports: To retrain and reskill workers to assist local communities and businesses in the Wider Midlands to adjust to the low carbon transition

3. Community Transitioning Supports: To support proactive communications with affected communities and other stakeholders in the region, establish best practice sharing networks, and assist in developing local transition plans

The closing date for applications is 4pm on 17 July 2020. Projects must have registered with the Midlands Regional Transition Team-START Midlands Engagement Process to be eligible.

The call is open to suitable projects in East Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, North Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath. Private, public, and community and voluntary organisations can apply.

Interested parties should review the Information Booklet which sets out the funding requirements and the evaluation criteria.