Longford Aontú representative calls for postponement of Black Lives Matter protest

Local Aontú representative Louise McGann has expressed concerns regarding a Black Lives Matter protest due to take place in Longford town tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

Ms McGann said that she has been "inundated with messages and phone calls" from members of the public who are concerned and alarmed by the plans.

"The brutal murder of George Floyd in the USA was heartbreaking to see on our TV screens in the last week. The fact that such levels of racism exist in the US in 2020 is both heartbreaking and the cause of deep frustration for so many of us," said Ms McGann.

"For a country such as ours, with such deep ties to the USA, to see it burn night after night with such violence is distressing. It is radically important that there is justice for George Floyd and that racism is systematically rooted out in the US but also in every other country.

"It can be easier to identify racism and prejudice abroad than at home. Many people are rightly angry at what is happening in the States, but are oblivious to what is happening to Travellers right here in Ireland. We need fix our own failings here in Ireland too."

In relation to the protest, Ms McGann said that the county's response needs "reflect the health pandemic that exists in this country".

"It is ludicrous for thousands of people to march in a manner where social distancing is impossible in the middle of a pandemic. It is wrong for organisers who last week called on people to protect front line workers to this week dismiss that threat and organise another mass gathering.

"It is hypocritical to say to workers, bereaved families, small businesses; take the pain, financial and emotional effects of the lock down to protect the vulnerable and front-line workers while we go out and march in out thousands this weekend.

"Public protest is a key element of a liberal democratic society. But Common Sense is also needed. Let us suppress this virus, get the country back to normal as quickly and as safely as possible and then let voices for justice be heard in unison.

"Black lives matter, but I'll conclude by saying 'all lives matter' and by such marches been permitted to go ahead, ironically is showing the polar opposite.

"I'm calling for support to ensure that the proposed march is postponed indefinitely until it can be organised safely at a time that is possible to guarantee public safety in the best interests of the people of Longford."

