Fatal Westmeath crash, which tragically claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy this morning, referred to GSOC

Gardaí are appealing for information as they investigate a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision in Co Westmeath, which tragically claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and left another teenager in critical condition in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin, Co Westmeath at approximately 2.15am. It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commissioner (GSCO)

The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were removed to the Mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Another make youth, aged in his teens, has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital and is understood to be in critical condition.

Three other males in their teens were also in the car and received non-life-threatening injuries. The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information - particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45am and 2.30am - to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.