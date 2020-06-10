Longford playgrounds to reopen by Friday

There's more good news this week as plans have been put in place for the reopening of playgrounds in Longford by Friday, June 12, Senator Micheál Carrigy has confirmed.

Playgrounds have been closed down since March by Longford County Council, and public parks have been imposing strict one-way walking systems and social distancing measures.

But all that is about to change as the country enters Phase 2 of its four-phase roadmap to reopening the country and children, who have been off school for a couple of months already, will be provided with an outlet for play once again.

Longford County Council is currently organising signage to advise parents and guardians as to their responsibilities in ensuring that public health measures and guidance are complied with when their children are playing in the playgrounds.

On reopening, parents and guardians of children using the playgrounds will be expected to supervise their children at all times. This will include play activities and control of access, along with the maintenance of hygiene and behaviours consistent with public health guidelines.