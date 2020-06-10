Longford woman saddened by tragic passing of ‘soulmate’ after US return

A north Longford woman has spoken of her heartbreak at tragically losing her "best friend, soulmate" and partner of 20 years just days after landing home from the US in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marlene McWade and German-Irish American born Stephen Thornton moved back to Drumlish last month in order to care for the former's 89-year-old mother Kathleen.

Little did Marlene realise at the time that her beloved Stephen, whose sister is married to Longford County Councillor Paraic Brady's uncle, would pass away suddenly in such tragic circumstances.

"Can you imagine how I feel?” she said.

“I don't even know how I am even talking."Having first crossed paths in one of their favourite restaurants, the pair would later become inseparable.

Cruises along with a penchant for festivals, the couple would routinely return home, something Marlene said she will always cherish.

"Stephen just loved coming to Drumlish. He played a lot of golf with the natives and and enjoyed going for a pint to Gallagher's and Benny Reilly's," she said.

A Mass steeped in the Irish traditions held dearest to Stephen was held in Drumlish just over a week ago.

And, in heaping praise on Stephen's family back home in upstate New York, Long Island Florida and Washington as well as her own siblings Frank and Christopher (both New York) sisters Grainne and Sheila as well as friends and neighbours who rallied around in her time of need, Marlene said she was still struggling to deal with the events of two weeks ago.

"It's just crazy," she said. "Yesterday I was just wiped out and today (Monday) I continued that, but I am hanging in there for my mother and we are helping each other," she said.