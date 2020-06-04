Longford’s Louise Lovett ‘honoured’ to be elected National Women’s Council of Ireland chairperson

Louise Lovett, the CEO of Longford Women’s Link (LWL), has been elected as the new chairperson of National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI).



Following her election, Ms Lovett, said, “It is a huge honour and privilege to be elected as chairperson of Ireland’s national women’s representative organisation.”



Her election, following an online ballot, was announced at NWCI’s AGM webinar earlier today, Thursday, June 4.



Ms Lovett outlined, “As we face uncertain times with a new Government and the response we make to Covid-19, the voice of the women’s sector in Ireland, NWCI plays a central role on behalf of our members.



“We must ensure that women’s voices and experiences are at the centre of the debates on women’s health, the gender pay gap, direct provision, violence against women, recognition for women’s care roles, women and leadership, to name but some of the many issues that face women and need to be redressed, in 21st century Ireland.”

RTÉ's Sinead Hussey tweeted a message of congratulations to Ms Lovett following her election, as did Senator Eugene Murphy and Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, founder & Chairperson, Longford Africans Network and the first African member of Longford County Council.



Named as Image Magazine’s Social Entrepreneur Business Woman of the Year 2017, Ms Lovett initially joined Longford Women’s Link in 2008 as Head of Operations before becoming CEO in 2011.



LWL is a local rural NGO and dynamic social enterprise based in Longford town and it has been providing services to women and children in Longford/Midlands for the past 25 years. LWL has a long track record on issues such as childcare and violence against women, and were among the first community based women’s centres in Ireland.



Prior to making the move to the Community & Voluntary sector, Ms Lovett gained extensive management experience working in the corporate sector for 27 years.



She was responsible for 150 staff in 5 locations, had a team of 7 managers working to her and was responsible for the management and control of a €Billion budget. She has a proven track record in people, process and change management as well as strategic planning and programme management.



Ms Lovett believes strongly in supporting the development of collective approaches to achieving equality, working in solidarity and making relevant the connections between the local, regional and the national levels.



She remarked, “As someone deeply committed to equality and women’s rights, I look forward to working with the Board and with NWCI’s Director Orla O’Connor and the staff of NWCI to progress the key issues facing women today in Ireland.”

Ms Lovett has completed three terms on the NWCI Board. This will be her final term. Currently, she is Chairperson of Longford County Childcare Committee (LCCC) and a member of Longford County Council’s Space Making Strategic Policy committee.

NWCI’s newly elected board members include:

- Denise Charlton, Deputy Chairperson, Immigrant Council of Ireland

- Ethel Buckley, SIPTU

- Margaret Martin, Women’s Aid

- Jennifer Okeke Campbell, Immigrant Council of Ireland

- Vivienne Glanville, National Collective of Community Based Women’s Networks

- Nuala Ryan, Irish Federation of University Women

- Shirley Scott, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre