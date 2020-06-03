Black Lives Matter March to take place in Longford this Saturday

People in Longford are invited to take part in a peaceful, anti-racist protest this Saturday afternoon, while adhering to social distancing, in tribute to the life of George Floyd.

George Floyd was an African American man who was killed by a police officer who pressed his knee to Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, while he was handcuffed, face down on the ground. It happened on May 25 in Minneapolis.

"We felt it necessary to hold it to show solidarity to those who are grieving in America after the tragic killing of George Floyd, but also to send a message to Longfordians, and to the nation at large, that racism is something that exists in societies across the world, including our own, and is an issue we need to collectively work to eliminate," said Eric Ehigie, who is one of the organisers of Saturday's protest.

The essence of the protest will be dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement and will be demanding justice for Mr Floyd and his family.

It will begin at the Market Square, outside of Dealz at 2pm and will end outside the County Council Offices at approximately 3pm.

Organisers are advising everyone to wear personal protective equipment and to bring a poster, banner or sign with messages that are relevant to the protest.