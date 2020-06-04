Black Lives Matter March in Longford postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

A Black Lives Matter March, which had been planned for Longford this Saturday, has been postponed due to a number of concerns from the community regarding Covid-19 regulations.

Organisers this evening thanked everyone who expressed an interest in attending, or who supported the march, but said that they have decided to postpone it in response to community concerns.

"We wanted to hold this march to unite the people of Longford, in a space where we could openly acknowledge the evils of racism, and the need for us to eliminate it," said one of the event organisers, Eric Ehigie.

"However, due to concerns regarding the number of local people with Covid-19 being exacerbated by the march, we have decided that it may be best to hold it at a later date."

The peaceful, anti-racist protest was being organised for Longford this Saturday afternoon, with plans to adhere to social distancing, in tribute to the life of George Floyd.

George Floyd was an African American man who was killed by a police officer who pressed his knee to Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, while he was handcuffed, face down on the ground. It happened on May 25 in Minneapolis.

"This march was planned, not only because we believe it is necessary to highlight how institutionalised racism in America has took the lives of far too many people of colour; George Floyd being but one of those, but also because we felt the need to emphasise how racism is a virus that knows no borders, and that affects us all in a detrimental way - including people of colour here in Ireland," Mr Ehigie added.

Following a large number of concerns expressed online by members of the public, organisers agreed that the event should be postponed, but have encouraged people to continue to take a stand against racism.

"One thing we’ve all noticed during these times is how the tragic event in America has paradoxically emancipated those most affected by racism, and those who sympathise with the people who racism impacts. People are now demonstrating, organising and stomping boots throughout the world, and using their voice to call for the global society to come together to put an end to this treacherous disease, that has eroded, and still erodes our social fabric incrementally.

"So continue to use your voice when they try to silence you, take a stand when they say you cannot, call out injustice wherever you find it and never stop struggling until we all get to a place where one’s skin colour is not the arbitrator of her/his disposition, but instead his/her character is."

Speaking to the Leader this evening, Eric Ehigie acknowledged the importance of taking public concerns into consideration.

"It is only right to take into account the genuine concerns of the community during such a time," he said.

"The aim of the march is to bring people together, and that can’t be done with such backlash coming from the community. Although it won’t take place on Saturday, we hope to hold it on a date that is more convenient."