Made Grá the Law: Longford councillor encourages parents of LGBT children to reach out

It’s already been five years since the country voted in overwhelming numbers for marriage equality and many are celebrating that this week, writes Jessica Thompson.

Longford’s Cllr Mick Cahill is one of those who took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the day we made history.

“Five years ago today the Cahill wedding party went in full garb from Carrickedmond church over to vote for equal marriage at Colehill polling station led of course by the heads of the clan Mick Cahill Snr and mammy - now both at rest,” said Cllr Cahill in a thread on his Twitter account last Sunday.

“It was an honour to cast my yes vote and to support all my daughters in calling for a more equal and loving society for LGBT people in Ireland and commit to learning much more about the experiences and supports out there.

“Much more work to be done and one vote doesn't change decades of what has been trauma for many.

“Young lesbian and gay people in our families and those who are transgender are still finding life very difficult and need our support and our love.

“Just because we haven't lived that experience ourselves doesn't mean we can't be fully supportive and ensure equality in acceptance and respect.

“‘Made Grá the law’ as Síona Ní Chatháil would always say to us.

“For any parents who have a young person who is lgbt, don't feel afraid for them - reach out to me or any of the great organisations to chat it through.

“Can be an adjustment but it’s one that is 100% worth it. @BeLonG_To is a great resource,” he concluded.