Students to lose out on essential summer working hours due to Covid-19, says Edgeworthstown Student Senator

Delegates at the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) have voted to pass a motion, which was proposed by Edgeworthstown's Niall Daly, who is a Student Senator at NUI Maynooth.

The motion proposed was to lobby the Irish government to take into account students' financial difficulties if and when reforms are made to the coronavirus unemployment payment.

USI Congress is currently taking place via Zoom, with 200 delegates from across the country logging on to represent their third level institutions.

The motion passed today will see USI push for a coronavirus pandemic unemployment payment, which is specifically designed to address financial losses experienced this summer by students who "would have taken on many more hours in employment this summertime to pay rent, living expenses and to save for the coming academic year".

"I’m proud to have proposed, and passed, this motion today at USI Congress," said Mr Daly, who is a former student of St Mel's College, Longofrd.

"I think it’s imperative that if the Irish government decide to reform the criteria for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, they consider the employment hours that students will forego this summer due to the Covid-19 crisis."