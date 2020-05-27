It's time to make Longford matter: Crucial that Longford battles for a slice of the Just Transition cake

The Bord na Móna and ESB workforces and their respective communities, particularly around Lanesboro, are facing a very uncertain future and the hope is that the publication of Kieran Mulvey’s Just Transition report will provide the stimulus for creating replacement and sustainable jobs into the future.

The establishment of a dedicated ‘Energy Hub’ and a ‘Centre for Climate Change’ in the Midlands are among Mr Mulvey’s key recommendations and it is vital that Longford politicians, who vowed to deliver or to make the county matter, step up to the plate and do exactly that.

Mr Mulvey insists there will be ‘geographical spread criteria’ and it is crucial that Longford battles intensely for its slice of the Just Transition cake.