Four plead guilty to violent disorder in Longford town before Christmas

Three men and one woman have pleaded guilty to a violent disorder incident, which took place on Longford town's Main Street in December 2019.

Helen Nevin (34), 67 Farnagh, Longford, Johnny Nevin (23), 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, Martin Nevin (59), 67 Farnagh, Longford, and William Nevin (32), 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, all pleaded guilty to their involvement, with William Nevin also pleading guilty to the possession of an iron bar at Congress Terrace on the same date.

All four were granted bail and are due back at the October sittings of Longford Circuit Court for sentencing.