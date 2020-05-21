HoldFirm: Powerful message from Colehill artist Una Cahill at Ballymahon Community Library

Colehill artist Úna Cahill has put her skills to good us during the Covid-19 lockdown by decorating the window of Ballymahon Community Library with some beautiful artwork encouraging people to #HoldFirm.

Úna's work for the library is based on the new Hold Firm campaign reiterating the message that we take care of ourselves and each other and we continue to support people working on the Frontline, in the back office and those most at risk in our communities.

The campaign itself was inspired by a poem by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins called ‘Take Care’.