Local hairdressers call for a decrease in VAT after Covid-19

While many hairdressers are hoping to reopen their doors before the government guideline date of July 20, local business woman and hairstylists Claire Glancy and Zara Fallon are not so keen.

“There are many hair salons across the country that do not wish to open their doors before the government guideline date of the 20th of July due to various reasons,” the co-owners of House of Style, Longford, stated.

Safety measures will have to be so strict because of the close proximity between client and stylist, making it difficult to weather the cost of compliance.

“This is a worry we will have even after the 20th of July, but the earlier we go back, the higher the risk to our clients and staff, therefore the more stringent the restrictions required within the salon,” they said.

“Childcare facilities for our children aren't reopening until the 20th July, at the earliest so for us to return back to work before that date is going to be problematic.”

Ms Glancy and Ms Fallon also highlighted that the VAT increase imposed on hairdressers in 2018 has been making things more difficult and the local businesswomen have proposed that this be reduced back to a rate prior to 2018 - albeit temporarily.

“One of the necessary measures we will have to implement in the salon is physical space between clients, which inevitably will mean a substantial drop in revenue, therefore trying to keep our overheads low, has never been so important,” they said.

“Small businesses in this industry have already been struggling to meet the considerable hike since its implementation in 2019.

“We are proud to say that we have maintained staff levels but admittedly this has at times incurred hardship.

“This enforced closure is now even harder to come back from and our future is uncertain; a reduction in the VAT will go some way to make up our loss of revenue.”