One new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Longford

According to the latest county case breakdown for figures of Covid-19 infection available, Longford has 273 cases. This is a rise of one confirmed case on previous figures.

Cavan has 776 Covid-19 cases, an increase of 9 on previous numbers. The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 654.

Leitrim has 79 cases, an increase of two. Sligo has 129 confirmed cases, an increase of one on previous figures and Roscommon has 300 Covid-19 cases, an increase of two cases.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,657 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,357.

In a update on Saturday evening, The National Public Health Emergency Team said it has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country – the lowest for any single day since mid-March.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society,” said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health.

There are now 24,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed by the Department of Health that a further 15 people have died – bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,533.

