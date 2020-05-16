WATCH | Longford lady raising a toast to a friend on the frontline in new Brennans Bread advert

Longford woman, Gráinne Wyse made her TV debut recently when she appeared in one of the new Brennans TV advertisements, raising a toast to her frontline worker best friend, Sarah Lane, who is a care worker at St Christopher’s, Longford.

When Brennans put a call out for people to raise a toast to somebody they know via their new television ad campaign, Gráinne was eager to give her best friend, Sarah, a mention.

“I replied with my comment and then Brennans private messaged me to ask would I do a short clip to raise a toast,” Gráinne told the Longford Leader.

“From here, RTE messaged me to explain what they needed, and so I sent my video. They replied saying it was great and they would use it in their ad.”

The new advertising campaign is raising money for Pieta House and Alone in lieu of payment, according to Gráinne.

“Pieta House and Alone, in these times, are charities that need donations,” she said.

“I also wanted Sarah to know we were thinking of her even if we could not meet.”

Sarah has been working for St Christopher’s Services for years, Gráinne explained, and has been working exceptionally hard since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“She loves all the residents. She always has a smile on her face and is there for everyone - a great friend to have,” said Gráinne.

“We were supposed to be on holidays last week but obviously that did not happen so Sarah worked in this time of crisis instead of taking her holidays. One of the best!”

Gráinne is most looking forward to the end of the lockdown so that she can call to her friend’s house for a cuppa and a chat.

“I usually tip into her house in Longford a couple of times a week for tea and chats,” she said.

“We love quiz shows on TV, so spend the afternoons watching and shouting at the TV. I cannot wait to go in again soon for the cuppa and a chat; it can't come soon enough.

“You can't beat a banana sandwich on fresh Brennans Bread,” she concluded.