WATCH | Longford gym raises over €1,100 for Pieta House with hilarious video montage

A Longford gym has done its part for Pieta House this week with a hilarious fitness video to raise funds for the charity.

Fitness Factory Longford got in touch with a few of its members to create a video montage of them working out and passing a fitness ball from one person to the other.

It all started as "a bit of craic" but the video has already raised over €1,100 for Pieta House since it was posted online on Saturday.

"A couple of us were chatting in the WhatsApp group and said for a bit of craic we'd get a few or the members and do it," said Noel Murphy of Fitness Factory Longford.

"We got a few of them to do their own video and we put the whole lot together. It was good craic."

The gym has been closed since March, which has been tough on Noel and the team but, as he says himself, "you have to keep getting on with it".

To donate to Noel's fundraiser for Pieta House on Facebook, click here.