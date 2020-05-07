Dramatic decrease in Longford's Covid-19 figures with only two more cases confirmed

After what has been a scary week in Longford with over 100 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the space of three days, the county's figures appear to be back to the normal daily increase with only two new cases confirmed, according to the latest figures.

The figures from Tuesday, May 5, are the most recent to be released and show that, on that day, Longford had 259 cases of the virus confirmed - an increase of two cases on the previous day.

On Monday, it was announced that Longford had 60 new cases confirmed. This was a massive spike in numbers, which lessened, but was still significant on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 22 cases announced in the county on both days.

Nationally, there have been 137 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 22,385 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 29 more people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,403 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,403 deaths reflects this.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"The reproduction number is between 0.5 and 0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives.



“Now we look to the pattern of COVID-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”



Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

"The number of ICU admissions, new cases and deaths is now falling and has been for over a week. This is driven by a reduction of transmission of the virus in the community and reinforces the importance of our behaviours going forward.”