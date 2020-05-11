‘We are all in this together’: Lus na Gréine FRC and north Longford community working against Covid-19

During Covid-19 the community of North Longford has remained resilient and compliant with the recommended HSE guidelines.

However the virus has greatly impacted the community in a variety of ways. In particular it has created an increase in loneliness, social isolation and added to stress for families and in particular for our youth and older community.

Lus na Gréine FRC works in partnership with the community of North Longford and beyond to provide vital support and respond to local needs.

The manager of the FRC Eileen Finan said there has never been a time as important for communities to work together and in this regard she said that the FRC greatly appreciates the support of local and county wide organisations such as Longford County Council, Longford PPN, Longford Civil Defence.

The FRC is currently producing 100% cotton made face masks and have already distributed more than 300 of these in the community.

The FRC has been instrumental with Longford Community Resources in bringing the Food Cloud to families.

Nestle, through the PPN, has also been very kind in providing the FRC with a supply of their products for distribution to families.

The FRC also provides important printing, photocopying, email services for people during this lockdown phase. It delivers a range of family support services including the provision of on-line and one to one counselling supports which are in high demand.

Another recent initiative undertaken by the FRC was the distribution of Treat Packs to the older community. Eileen explained that they wanted older people to know that the community is thinking of them at this time when they are cocooning.

The packs have been distributed with the support of Granard’s local Postmaster Padraig McNamara and his team of postmen and postwomen throughout the North Longford area.

The FRC complimented their local Post Office saying they have been a wonderful support to everyone. The post person is always a welcome face for older people. The packs have brought happiness and cheer to many.

The FRC say they has been amazed at how much the community have appreciated the project and they wish to thank everyone who has supported them over these weeks in particular the local businesses, HSE Staff, Rath Mhuire, Granard Gardai, Local Link Longford Westmeath Roscommon, Granard Area Action Group, Granard Library, Longford Community Resources CLG, Local GAA clubs and many other voluntary and statutory organisations.

As Eileen says, “We are all in this together.”