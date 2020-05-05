Critical acclaim for Longford musicians' new album

Three Longford musicans are certainly in the limelight as the moment as their band, Fields, released the latest single from their new album to rave reviews.

The band features Kevin Farrell from Ardagh and Longford town duo, Killian Leahy and Luke Butt.

Their new album, Lincoln, is enjoying great reviews and recent weeks saw the release of their second single, The Silence Of Staying In.

Based in Dublin , the six-piece band is 50% Longford and rocked the Summer Festival last year.

The new album draws a lot of inspiration from counties Longford and Monaghan, which is home to the other band members.