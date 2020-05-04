Ballymahon musician KTG releases new single amid the Covid-19 madness

From hedonistic gay abandon, to deep and tender love songs, like a Robert Burns for the present, smart and educated generation.

KTG, with her voice so-real-it-hurts, stamps her authority and artistry on every song. Her wondrous playfulness seems to come to us through the ages from the Goddess Danu herself, the mother of the Irish people.

She disarms us, and leaves us quite vulnerable, with her ‘favourite sister’ appeal. But like all super heroes, quickly changes to show us her awesome powers.

You will easily fall in love with KTG over and over again. A true genius of story and song. Amid all of the coronavirus madness, Ballymahon’s KTG has released the second single from upcoming album The Long Road Home.

The song, titled Do It Right is an energetic return to rocky favourites from her debut like Get You Story Straight. A song about wanting the moment to last, and longing for escape rather than go back to the mundane.

KTG, at just 23, has spent what already feels like a lifetime in music, completing her first nationwide tour of Ireland in 2018 in support of the release of her single Man on a Mission, which placed at No.17 in the iTunes official download charts February 2018, before releasing her next single Blue this time placing at No.2 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts for three weeks behind George Ezra’s Shotgun in August 2018.

Having been compared to legends past and present like Joni Mitchel, Carole King, Suzanne Vega and Wallis Bird, her passion for performing and touring has allowed audiences to absorb her energetic live show at many of Ireland’s top venues including Coughlan’s Live (Cork), Roisin Dubh (Galway), The Spirit Store (Louth), Harbour Bar (Wicklow), Whelans (Dublin) to name only a tiny sample.

KTG’s music has taken her to national and international radio, her original track Yesterday was released as a charity single in aid of the DCU Dementia Research Unit, and she performed it live to a listening audience in the hundreds of thousands on Today With Sean O’Rourke on RTE Radio 1.

She was invited to perform at the Other Voices: ANAM showcase alongside Tebi Rex, Mango x Mathman and Delorentos and even had the pleasure of performing for President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

Online, KTG has amassed almost 200,000 video views on her originals and covers.

Having released her debut mini-album Searching For Magpies in 2019 to iTunes Chart success, as well as glowing critical acclaim, KTG once again calls upon the experience and expertise of Beardfire Studio producers David Virgin, Rohan Healy and Al Quiff, for the recording and release of her follow up album The Long Road Home.

In their collective six decades of musical experience, David, Rohan & Al, have worked – on stage or in studio – with the likes of Nick Cave, INXS, Leslie Dowdall (In Tua Nua), Mary Black, The Cruel Sea, RUNAH, Patricia Lalor, Ciaran Moran, Moylan, Cat Power, Billy Bragg and Lloyd Cole, to name but a few, and KTG stands shoulder to shoulder with any of the names there mentioned.

Do It Right is available to stream now.