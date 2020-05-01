Longford County Council, An Garda Síochána and the HSE urge people to #StaySafe and #StopTheSpread this bank holiday weekend

As Ireland enters a crucial phase in the fight against the virus, the three principal response agencies that make up the Midlands Regional Steering Group (An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Local Authorities) thanked people for their work on stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend, representatives of An Garda Síochána, the HSE and Longford County Council are appealing to everyone in County Longford to continue their impressive efforts.

In an effort to deter people from travelling more than two kilometres, local authorities have closed car parks at many amenities and attractions.

Paddy Mahon, Chief Executive of Longford County Council has urged people not to allow everyone’s hard work to be undermined and to #StaySafe and, where possible, #StayatHome.

“We are encouraging people of all ages to stay at home. Check out #InThisTogether, which draws together a huge range of activities that you can pursue in your home or your locality, by yourself or with family members or with friends online," he said.

"There are ideas and activities for people of all ages with lots of advice and tips on how you can look after your mental wellbeing, stay active and stay connected.”

Joe Ruane from HSE Midland Louth Meath Community Healthcare has acknowledged that the collective actions of communities in the region is clearly making a difference but it is crucial that everyone keeps up those efforts:

“We know it’s hard, especially in terms of being apart from families and friends but it is helping to protect and keep our communities - especially vulnerable people and healthcare workers - safe. I want to particularly appeal to young people - we in the healthcare community need you to keep that effort going for another while,” he explained.

Tony Healy, Garda Chief Superintendent for Roscommon / Longford Division, highlights that there will be a very visible Garda presence across the counties of Longford and Roscommon this weekend.

“Our members will operate an extensive network of checkpoints across both counties this weekend, checking public compliance with the travel restrictions in place as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines," he said.

"There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and weeks. It will save lives. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, tourist locations or holiday homes outside of the two kilometre limit this weekend not to do so. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, you will be turned back.”

The Midlands Regional Steering Group urges everyone to please play their part and #StaySafe, #StoptheSpread this May Bank Holiday weekend.