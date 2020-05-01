Stonepark footpath due to be completed

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Road works to continue on major Offaly roads this week

The footpath at Stonepark is set to be completed following the allocation of funding at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District.

A notice of motion submitted by Cllr Gerry Hagan proposed that the footpath be finished “in the interest of public safety”.

“It would be terrible if we have an accident. I see parents walking with buggies and small children along that road,” said Cllr Hagan.

Local engineer Eamon Bennett confirmed that the footpath would be completed but there was a question of funding that needed to be hashed out.

“The first scheme was done as a community scheme where the residents met with the landowners and acquired the land,” he said.

“There is approximately 270m left to complete and it’ll cost about €45,000 to match the existing work.

“Subject to funding, we can do that. For the existing work, we took out the ditch and put up a fence. The only question is funding and how we’ll do it.”

At the previous meeting of Longford MD, a large number of monies was allocated to community organisations in the area.

However, funding applications for festivals were put on the long finger pending the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was announced earlier this month that all festivals and events of 5,000 people or more would be banned in Ireland until at least August.

As a result, numerous festivals in Longford that applied for community funding will not go ahead.

“Might I suggest, as there won’t be festivals for the foreseeable future, we will have a lot of funding not going to those that could be put into that,” said Cathaoirleach of Longford MD, Cllr Seamus Butler (FF).

“It’s done as a community project, so community funds would be suitable for that.”

His council colleagues agreed that the €45,000 needed to complete the footpath should be taken from the community funding that is still available.

Read also: More than €45,600 allocated to community groups in Longford MD