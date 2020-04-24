Longford County Council calls for proper use of recycling & bottle banks

Over the last number of weeks during the Covid 19 crisis, Longford County Council has seen an unprecedented demand at the Bottle Banks across Co Longford with a 40% increase in glass being left at these sites.

This has put a huge strain on the service and has led to delays in the bottle banks being emptied.

We are asking the public to be patient and to take the following measures:

If the receptacles are full, please retain your cans and bottles until the banks can be emptied or alternatively bring them to another bottle bank location. For a full list of locations in county Longford, see: www.mywaste.ie/waste-service-locator/

Please do not leave boxes or bags of cans and bottles at the banks as this only encourages others to do the same and can lead to illegal dumping.

Social distancing at banks is also difficult if they are busy, and please no disposable gloves, boxes, bags or other waste to be left whenever you use the sites. If you can do this, you will help keep the facility clean and tidy for the next person to use.

Full bottle banks or illegal dumping at the banks can be reported to Longford County Council on (043) 3343462 or email environment@longfordcoco.ie.