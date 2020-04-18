Age Action and the Irish Red Cross to offer Covid-19 Hardship Fund of up to €500 to the over 70s

Age Action has launched a Covid-19 Hardship Fund in conjunction with the Irish Red Cross to respond to the immediate needs of older people in vulnerable situations across Ireland experiencing additional hardship as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Age Action and the Irish Red Cross know that some older people in vulnerable situation and at the highest risk of the coronavirus will need additional supports over the coming weeks, particularly as they are now required to cocoon to protect themselves and others. This scheme is designed to provide immediate practical relief to assist in alleviating the hardships they experience due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Age Action and the Irish Red Cross has raised funds to provide additional assistance to older and vulnerable people around Ireland who are experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by making once-off grants, up to a maximum of €500, per person/household affected.

Older people in need of assistance, family members supporting an older person and carers of older people, social workers and local voluntary organisations or community groups providing direct assistance to individuals within this target group.

Any practical needs that are adding to your hardship as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased social distancing restrictions of cocooning for over 70s. This can include costs of the following examples and other needs as they arise within the scope of this fund;

Small household maintenance, repairs and safety improvements

Food and basic provisions and associated delivery costs

Upgraded or New Small Appliances (fridge, freezer, washing machine, TV, cooker, etc.)

Providing Digital Technology Equipment, for example smart phones or tablets

Contribution towards increased energy costs or telephone bills

Contribution towards additional home or personal security costs

Contribution towards additional travel costs for essential reasons (medical appointments, etc.)

The COVID-19 Hardship Fund Application Form is available HERE or you can contact the offices to request a form by contacting:

Email: hardship2020@redcross.ie

Phone: Irish Red Cross at 01 6424600 or Age Action at 01 475 6989

Please ensure that you clearly outline the need for which you are applying, how the grant will alleviate hardship and what it will be used for and details of the costs (up to a maximum of €500).