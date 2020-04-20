€58,154 for groups involved in Longford Community Call

€58,154, of a €2.5 million national fund, has been allocated to support Longford community and voluntary groups involved in the delivery of Covid-19 community response efforts.

Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural & Community Development said the urgently needed funding will be available to groups that are participating in the Government’s “Community Call” initiative which is being led by the Local Authorities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Ring said:“This is a response to support immediate and emergency efforts by community and voluntary groups in assisting people locally. It is recognised that there are wider challenges and impacts facing the community and voluntary sector as a whole, but this initiative will help to provide support to community groups that are delivering services at the frontline.’’

Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link (IRL) said “The announcement is very timely as groups are concerned about increasing costs.”