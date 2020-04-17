24-hour fitness challenge raises over €3,500 for Ballymahon nursing home

A local man has taken on a huge fitness challenge in aid of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home in Ballymahon, where his granny is a resident.

Niall Neary set up a GoFundMe campaign just over a week ago to raise funds to buy gifts for the residents of the nursing home. His fundraising target was €2,500.

For that money, he said he would do 100 pushups on the hour every hour, 100 situps every hour at half past the hour, and run 24 kilometres in the 24 hour period. That’s a 24 hour fitness challenge few would attempt.

“All money raised will be donated to Thomond Lodge Nursing home in Ballymahon and it will be used to buy all the residents gifts to give them a much needed lift during these tough times,” Niall explained.

“Gifts will include: toiletries, perfumes, aftershaves, treats, teddies, cards, slippers, pyjamas etc. Basically anything to help put a smile on their faces!”

Up to Easter Monday, Niall had raised a total of €3,560 thanks to 214 donors. You can still donate by searching ‘Fundraiser - Thomond Lodge Nursing Home’ on www.GoFundMe.com.