County Longford Agricultural Show postponed with organisers planning the 'show of shows' for 2021

The 2020 County Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5 has been postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The committee of Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair announced their decision not to go ahead with this year's show through a statement issued on their Facebook page.

"We feel this is the right decision with everyone's safety in mind," the statement read.

It continued, "Our committee are looking forward, being positive and planning to bring you our exhibitors, spectators, sponsors and supporters, the Show of Shows in 2021! So keep jiving, keep looking after those animals, keep crafting, keep at it all... and watch this space."

