Longford County Council and Longford Leader launch Love Your Home Photography Competition

Longford County Council and Longford Age Friendly Alliance is joining with the Longford Leader to encourage you to be creative while cocooning and staying within 2km of where you live.

We are asking you to send in a photograph of whatever makes you happy while social distancing; this can be a place, a person, a pet, a new hobby, your garden, or even your favourite book.

Minister Simon Harris launched a mental health and well being initiative over the weekend to support people during Covid 19.

Research has shown that the outbreak of this pandemic has led to a significant impact on Irish people’s mental health and wellbeing.

The new ‘Together’ campaign emphasises the value of physical activity and remaining connected with friends and family and engaging in some form of creativity or enjoying a hobby such as gardening, photography, reading, etc.

Speaking to the Longford Leader Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said, “We know this is a challenging and uncertain time for everybody young and old. However we live in a great county with a wonderful community spirit and it is important that we take the time to capture and share what makes it special for all of us and what helps us to get through these difficult days.”

There is an old and very wise saying that “a picture is worth a thousand words” and the Longford Leader and Longford County Council are asking you to take a photograph, respecting the government advice of staying at home and not going further than 2km from your home over the coming weeks - something that has a special meaning for you because it makes you happy, makes you smile and to share it with us. You can send your photograph to newsroom@longfordleader.ie.

Longford Library will host an exhibition of a selection of the submitted photographs when the current Covid-19 crisis is over and we can all come together and celebrate what helped us get through this very challenging time.