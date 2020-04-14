Ballymahon Tidy Towns disheartened as youths flout social distancing advice and leave cans and bottles strewn in 1916 Garden

Ballymahon Tidy Towns has hit out at social distancing not being observed and a spate of dumping in the town's 1916 Commemoration Garden.

The organisation posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately social distancing is not being followed in parts of our town. Large groups of youths have been spotted in the horticulture garden and resulting in lots of litter.

"Also a lot of litter has been picked up in the 1916 Garden. It was very disheartening to have to pick up so much empty cans/bottles on Easter Sunday from a space that was created to show our pride in the rising of our beautiful country. The pictures show the end result of yesterday pick.

"We are asking that people be more conscious of their litter in our town! Use the bins provided or bring it home and use your own bin.

"When we can all go out freely again we want to be able to do so in a clean environment."